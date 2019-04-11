NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Juncker: Britain and the EU must 'stick to the commitments' made on Brexit delay

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prepares to shake hands as he arrives for a meeting in Brussels yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, in Brussels
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 07:17 AM

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has insisted both Britain and the EU must "stick to the commitments taken tonight" after the EU agreed to delay Brexit until October 31.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner as he left the special EU summit in Brussels just after 3am this morning, Mr Juncker said it is now up to British prime minister Theresa May and EU officials to ensure the deal is implemented.

After six hours of talks on Wednesday night, EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until October 31 - Halloween night - on the strict condition Britain:

* Runs candidates in next month's MEP elections

* Agrees to crash out of the EU without a deal on June 1 if it fails to do so

* Signs up to a series of conditions ensuring Britain will not use the extra time to "sabotage" the EU's plans

* and takes part in a June review to ensure the conditions are being met

Asked if the October 31 deadline is a good day for Britain or risks becoming a Halloween nightmare for the EU, Mr Juncker said while leaving the EU summit early on Thursday morning:

"It's [the latest deal] a good day for EU, it's a good day for UK, but we have to stick to commitments taken tonight."

READ MORE

EU leaders agree to extend Brexit deadline until Halloween

More on this topic

Q&A: All you need to know about the Brexit extension

Taoiseach calls on Ireland to be 'grown ups in the room' on Brexit

EU leaders agree to extend Brexit deadline until Halloween

UK could be heading for Halloween Brexit

KEYWORDS

BrexitEU Summit

More in this Section

Black hole ‘Event Horizon’ image captured for first time

Brexit Q&A: What happens next?

Serial conman who used Eric Cantona's image on bottles of wine caught after 21 years on the run

Record Singapore bust highlights plight of pangolin


Lifestyle

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »