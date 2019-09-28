News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Julian Assange’s father to receive award on behalf of his son

Julian Assange’s father to receive award on behalf of his son
By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:41 AM

The father of Julian Assange is to receive an award on behalf of his son on Saturday after launching a fresh attack on the continued imprisonment of the WikiLeaks founder.

John Shipton said Assange was still being kept in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day at top security Belmarsh prison in London, even though he was due to be released earlier this month.

He had served time for a bail violation after he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he lived for almost seven years as he fought moves to extradite him to the United States.

Assange now faces a US extradition hearing next February.

Mr Shipton said the treatment of his son was “sordid and hysterical”, adding that his health was deteriorating.

I last visited Julian in August - he was a bit shaky, and is suffering from anxiety. He has lost a lot of weight. It is very distressing, and the intensity of his treatment has increased over the past year

In an interview with PA, he said it was “extraordinary” that his son was being kept in such harsh prison conditions, especially as a United Nations special rapporteur on torture has called for his release.

“The only people who are breaking the law are the UK Government and the Crown Prosecution Service,” he said.

“I last visited Julian in August – he was a bit shaky, and is suffering from anxiety. He has lost a lot of weight. It is very distressing, and the intensity of his treatment has increased over the past year.

“He is being subjected to every sort of torment.”

READ MORE

Afghans head to the polls amid security concerns

Mr Shipton also expressed his surprise at the revelation in a Spanish newspaper that a private security company hired to protect the Ecuadorian embassy spied on Assange for the US intelligence service.

A report in El Pais said Global SL supposedly handed over audio and video to the CIA of the meetings Assange held with his lawyers and other visitors.

Julian Assange was due to be released earlier this month (Victoria Jones/PA)
Julian Assange was due to be released earlier this month (Victoria Jones/PA)

The company is being investigated for this activity by Spain’s High Court, said the report.

Mr Shipton said laser microphones and video cameras were used to monitor conversations, even in the toilets.

“We could not say anything without it being recorded, and it looks like they wanted to sell it to the CIA – in fact they were actually selling Julian.”

Mr Shipton said today’s award was the 16th his son had been awarded for his journalistic and other work with WikiLeaks.

He will receive the award – the Gavin MacFadyen Award – outside Belmarsh prison, and visit his son next week.

The citation for today’s award – given on behalf of whistleblowers – describes Assange as a “courageous truth teller”, adding: “The most common thread that ran through the reasons for nominating this year’s winner can be summarised in one sentence: ‘What will happen when the next abuse, corruption, crime or misconduct needs exposing, will other media be too afraid to publish the truth?’

“This is not a question that should ever be asked in any civilised country.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Judge blocks indefinite detention of migrant children

More on this topic

Private security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA, reports claimPrivate security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA, reports claim

Assange to be kept in prison because of ‘history of absconding’Assange to be kept in prison because of ‘history of absconding’

Julian Assange drops 50-week bail breach jail term appealJulian Assange drops 50-week bail breach jail term appeal

Assange ordered to face full extradition hearing next yearAssange ordered to face full extradition hearing next year

Julian AssangeTOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

Police watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over ArcuriPolice watchdog to assess whether PM should face criminal probe over Arcuri

BBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpfulBBC boss on Naga Munchetty row: Dan Walker was not helpful

Ofcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga MunchettyOfcom drawn into row over censure of BBC presenter Naga Munchetty

BBC: We are not impartial on racism and Naga Munchetty had right to speak outBBC: We are not impartial on racism and Naga Munchetty had right to speak out


Lifestyle

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

This 300-year-old Qing dynasty vase made of glass is set to shatter records at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.Qing vase to fetch €22.5m

Last year, his sum total of misplaced jumpers amounted to four.Lindsay Woods: 'It took just two weeks for one of my children to lose their school jumper'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »