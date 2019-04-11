Julian Assange carried out of Ecuadorian embassy shouting and gesticulating as he is arrested

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Scotland Yard said.

Assange was shouting and gesticulating as he was carried out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in handcuffs by seven men and put into a waiting Met Police van, video footage showed. He appeared to be carrying a book.

Wikileaks founder Assange, 47, was escorted from the building by police at about 10.25am and footage showed him surrounded by officers as he was led into a waiting van.

A witness said: "He was screaming. He was struggling, I think he felt a bit weak. He was surrounded by police."

Officers remained stationed outside the building after the arrest, including one van with several officers sat inside.

Demonstrators carrying banners which said "Free Julian" also arrived after Scotland Yard said it had arrested Assange.

Kyle Farren, 22, an activist carrying a board with the message "Free Julian Assange", arrived at the embassy shortly after news broke of the WikiLeaks founder's arrest.

US whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted: "Images of Ecuador's ambassador inviting the UK's secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of-like it or not-award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books. Assange's critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom."

He said Ecuador's decision to revoke Mr Assange's asylum was "inhumane", adding: "I'm very, very concerned because this is a dangerous precedent."

Important background for journalists covering the arrest of Julian #Assange by Ecuador: the United Nations formally ruled his detention to be arbitrary, a violation of human rights. They have repeatedly issued statements calling for him to walk free--including very recently. pic.twitter.com/fr12rYdWUF— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

Sources told the Press Association that police were invited into the embassy and made the arrest shortly after 10am.

"It was a planned operation," said the source.

On Tuesday, Ecuador reminded Assange that he cannot stay indefinitely in the nation’s London embassy.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

The country’s foreign minister Jose Valencia told Teleamazonas that a permanent stay would not be good for Mr Assange’s “state of mind, his health”.

He said that if Mr Assange were to appear before the British justice system he would be guaranteed a fair trial and right to a defence.

In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/pZsDsYNI0B— Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

London’s Metropolitan Police force said last week that officers would be obliged to execute an active warrant for Mr Assange’s arrest if he were to leave.

In a statement today, Scotland Yard said: "Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan

"Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court.

"He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible.

"The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates' Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum."

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law."

His arrest comes a day after Wikileaks accused the Ecuadorean Government of an "extensive spying operation" against Assange.

WikiLeaks claims meetings with lawyers and a doctor inside the embassy over the past year were secretly filmed.

A police van outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London today.

The UK's Europe and the Americas minister Sir Alan Duncan said: "It is absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the UK. It is for the courts to decide what happens next.

"We are very grateful to the government of Ecuador under President Moreno for the action they have taken.

"Today's events follow extensive dialogue between our two countries. I look forward to a strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Ecuador in the years ahead."

Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years.

"Thank you Ecuador and President Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with the Foreign Office to ensure Assange faces justice."

Julian Assange.

Mr Assange had feared the possibility of extradition to the US for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Mr Assange has lived in Ecuador’s embassy for over six years and relations with his host country have grown increasingly tense.