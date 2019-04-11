Julian Assange faces year in jail after being found guilty of breaching bail

Update: Julian Assange has been found guilty of breaching his bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and faces a jail sentence of up to 12 months when he is sentenced at Crown Court.

Assange was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at a date to be set.

He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2 by prison video-link in relation to the extradition case.

Assange waved to the public gallery as he was taken down to the cells.

Update: Julian Assange has pleaded not guilty to a charge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court that he failed to surrender to custody as required for an extradition order to Sweden.

Assange will not give evidence but his lawyer will argue he had a “reasonable excuse” for not surrendering to custody.

The court also heard the US has requested Assange’s extradition over an allegation that he conspired with intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to disclose documents.

Assange was told he is now accused under section six, not section seven, of the Bail Act and must re-enter his plea.

When asked if he still denied the charge, Assange replied: “I’m a bit curious as to why there’s been this sudden change”.

The judge explained: “The computer produced the wrong section.”

Update: Julian Assange appears at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following earlier arrest

Video now available: Julian Assange arrives at court after almost seven-year stay in Ecuadorian embassy.

Julian Assange has appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in front of District Judge Michael Snow following his earlier arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

A packed public gallery and a full press bench watched as he walked into court wearing a black suit and polo shirt.

With grey hair tied into a ponytail and long beard, Assange saluted the public gallery before giving a thumbs up.

It’s only right that Julian Assange finally faces justice. Credit to @foreignoffice officials who have worked tirelessly to secure this outcome.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 11, 2019

Members of the public were warned they would be in contempt of court if they recorded proceedings.

Assange sat calmly reading a Gore Vidal book as he waited for his lawyers to arrive in court.

Outside the court, five pro-Assange lawyers arrived carrying signs reading “Hands Off Assange” and “Free Press, Free Assange” ahead of Julian Assange’s court appearance.

- PA