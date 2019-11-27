News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge who denied Jeffrey Epstein bail calls for prison reform

Judge who denied Jeffrey Epstein bail calls for prison reform
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 08:44 AM

A judge who denied bail for financier Jeffrey Epstein before he died is urging the US Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to study prison conditions nationwide and make necessary reforms.

US District Judge Richard Berman told The New York Times in an opinion letter that it is “unthinkable that any detainee, let alone … Epstein, would die unnoticed at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre”.

Epstein, facing sex trafficking charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on August 10.

Jeffrey Epstein (AP)
Jeffrey Epstein (AP)

A medical examiner ruled it a suicide.

Two prison guards have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Authorities said they failed to check on Epstein in eight hours before he died.

Mr Berman said failing to do an in-depth evaluation of prison conditions would be a “tragic and costly missed opportunity”.

Epstein’s wide circle of friends included /britain's Prince Andrew and US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE

Donald Trump lashes impeachment during rally

More on this topic

Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in prisonThree men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in prison

Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prisonThree men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prison

Woman killed by wild boar outside Texas homeWoman killed by wild boar outside Texas home

‘Presidents are not kings’: Judge rules ex-White House lawyer must obey subpoena‘Presidents are not kings’: Judge rules ex-White House lawyer must obey subpoena

Jeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Fillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggestsFillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggests

Film fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violenceFilm fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violence

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

Residents who fled California wildfire allowed to go homeResidents who fled California wildfire allowed to go home


Lifestyle

With party season in full swing, keeping up with festive engagements doesn’t always leave time for a mad dash home to get changed. So why bother?From desk to dancefloor this festive season

A tenth of us suffer from rosacea and that includes celebrities too!The Skin Nerd: Don’t see red — tackle rosacea from the inside out

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

If you have a gamer to buy for this Christmas, here are some suggestions about suitable presents.Game Tech: Great gamer gifts for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »