News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge upholds charges that could put Weinstein away for life

Judge upholds charges that could put Weinstein away for life
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 10:31 PM

A New York judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s bid to throw out the most serious charges in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyers recently objected to two of the counts — predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Other rulings made public Wednesday also went against the movie mogul.

Judge James Burke rejected Weinstein’s claim that emails obtained from his movie studio are private.

The judge also denied Weinstein access to the personnel file of a police detective whose alleged witness coaching led prosecutors to drop a charge last year.

Weinstein’s spokesman said his lawyers did not have an immediate comment.

More on this topic

Harvey Weinstein loses bid to move trial from New York CityHarvey Weinstein loses bid to move trial from New York City

Weinstein is a sinner, but not a rapist, says lawyerWeinstein is a sinner, but not a rapist, says lawyer

Harvey Weinstein denies fresh charges of sexual assaultHarvey Weinstein denies fresh charges of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein due in New York court in sex assault caseHarvey Weinstein due in New York court in sex assault case

Harvey Weinstein#metoocourtTOPIC: Harvey Weinstein

More in this Section

Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25Death toll from Albania earthquake rises to 25

Fillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggestsFillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggests

Film fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violenceFilm fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violence

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »