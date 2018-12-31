NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Judge turns down Kevin Spacey’s bid to avoid court appearance

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 07:56 PM

A US judge has denied Kevin Spacey’s request to skip his appearance in court on accusations that he groped a young man.

The decision by Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett on Monday means Spacey will have to attend his January 7 arraignment.

Spacey had argued he should be excused from appearing because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case”.

Kevin Spacey did not want to attend his arraignment (Evan Agostini/AP)

He is pleading not guilty.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyer, Juliane Balliro, said in the documents that his presence in court would only “heighten prejudicial media interest in the case” and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Kevin SpaceyReadycourt

Related Articles

Three men to appear in court in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

State intent on fighting climate change campaigners in court despite admitting they are right

Kevin Spacey asks to skip Massachusetts court appearance

Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

More in this Section

Trump’s border wall pledge may not be fulfilled, says White House chief

Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at zoo in North Carolina

Terror charges brought over deaths of tourists in Morocco

UK Govt awards Brexit ferry contract 'to company with no ships’


Lifestyle

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »