Judge to oversee latest stage of Boris Becker divorce proceedings

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 09:25 AM

A judge is preparing to analyse the latest stage of divorce proceedings involving German tennis star Boris Becker and his estranged wife Lilly.

Judge Sarah Gibbons will oversee the latest hearing in the case at the Central Family Court in London on Monday.

In late October, Judge Gibbons was told that each had accused the other of “unreasonable behaviour” and had both issued divorce petitions.

Becker, 51 and Mrs Becker, 42, who was born in the Netherlands, are embroiled in a separate dispute over money.

A judge analysing issues relating to the division of assets oversaw a private hearing at the Central Family Court in London in early October.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Bankruptcy issues have been analysed at separate High Court hearings in London.

Becker won Wimbledon, and became the youngest men’s singles champion, when aged 17 in 1985.

He collected 49 singles titles in a career spanning more than two decades.

- Press Association


