Judge rejects Weinstein appeal bid over sex trafficking charge

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 06:23 AM

A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s effort to get a federal appeals court to quickly decide whether sex trafficking claims can legally be brought against him.

US District Judge Alison Nathan refused to let Weinstein’s lawyers immediately appeal against a ruling saying he could be sued using laws prohibiting sex trafficking.

The written decision was consistent with rulings by other judges on the issue.

The ruling pertained to a civil lawsuit filed in autumn 2017 by actress Kadian Noble. She alleged Weinstein molested her after encouraging her to meet him in a Cannes hotel room in 2014 to watch her demo reel.

Weinstein denies wrongdoing and has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

- Press Association

