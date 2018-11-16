Home»world

Judge orders White House to return CNN reporter's pass

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 03:39 PM

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

US District Court Judge Timothy Kelly announced his decision on Friday.

CNN had asked that Mr Acosta's credentials be returned while a lawsuit over their revocation goes forward.

The network's chief White House correspondent has clashed repeatedly with Mr Trump and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in briefings over the last two years, and the White House pulled his credentials last week following a combative press conference in which he clashed with the president.

The judge was a Trump appointee.

-PA


