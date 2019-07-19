News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge orders R Kelly moved to New York for court hearing

Friday, July 19, 2019 - 10:01 PM

A judge has ordered R&B singer R Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an August 2 hearing on federal sex charges.

Judge Harry Leinenweber issued the transfer order on Thursday.

Kelly was already facing state sexual abuse charges in Illinois when he was arrested on July 11 on federal indictments in Chicago and New York.

He is being held in a Chicago jail without bail.

Prosecutors allege, among other accusations, that the Grammy-award winner had sex with underage girls, that he filmed himself doing so and that he tried to cover it up.

A former Kelly employee, Milton “June” Brown, pleaded not guilty in Chicago today to a federal charge of conspiracy to receive child pornography.

- Press Association

