Judge imposes gag order on Trump confidant Roger Stone

A judge has imposed a full gag order on Trump confidant Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said on Thursday she believes Stone would “pose a danger” to others in the case if she did not institute the order.

Judge Jackson ordered Stone to court to show why she should not modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order.

The judge had already issued an order limiting comments in the case.

The 66-year-old Stone said the post was an “egregious mistake” and the symbol was a logo, not crosshairs.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks.

- Press Association