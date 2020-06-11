News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge hands down longest jail term allowed in Norway for murder and mosque attack

Philip Manshaus, 22, killed his 17-year-old stepsister by shooting her four times with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Pic: AP
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 10:21 AM

A Norwegian man who killed his stepsister and then stormed an Oslo mosque has been sentenced to 21 years in prison – the longest jail term allowed under Norwegian law.

Philip Manshaus, who pleaded not guilty but said in court that he regretted not having caused more damage, “has proven to be an extremely dangerous person”, prosecutor Johan Oeverberg said as he demanded the maximum penalty.

Last year, Manshaus, 22, killed his 17-year-old stepsister by shooting her four times with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.

Then he drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Manshaus fired four shots from a rifle at the mosque’s glass door before he was overpowered by one of the men in the mosque.

In court, Manshaus confessed to the acts but called them “emergency justice”.

One man was slightly injured when overpowering Manshaus.

READ MORE

Joe Biden faces criticism over support for 1994 crime legislation


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtNorwaymosque attack

More in this Section

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response

'Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma''Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma'

Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lakeRichmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lake

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse risesDeath toll from Pakistan building collapse rises


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »