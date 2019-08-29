News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge ends criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein with tribute to accusers

Judge ends criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein with tribute to accusers
By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 08:58 PM

A judge has formally ended the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, but not without a final tribute to the women who spoke out against the financier.

US District Judge Richard M Berman took the procedural step of adding his initials to an order dismissing the indictment that charged 66-year-old Epstein with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking of minors in the early 2000s in Florida and New York.

In requesting the action 10 days earlier, US Attorney Geoffrey S Berman – who is not related to the judge – noted that the law required the dismissal after Epstein killed himself in jail on August 10 while he was awaiting trial.

Though anticipated, Judge Berman’s action included a reference to a Tuesday court hearing where 16 women spoke about their claims against Epstein of sexual abuse, some committed when they were under the age of consent. Statements by several other women were read by their lawyers.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, flanked by clients, outside the court hearing on Tuesday (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Lawyer Gloria Allred, flanked by clients, outside the court hearing on Tuesday (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The judge said he was incorporating by reference the hearing’s transcript while he “underscores the significance of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act”.

Among other things, the victims’ law ensures victims have the right to be heard at public court proceedings regarding the accused.

At the unusual hearing, women detailed how Epstein abused them. They said he used his financial power and connections to famous people to make them vulnerable, some as teenagers, to sexual attacks that sometimes continued for years.

The allegations mirrored criminal charges in which prosecutors said Epstein repeatedly assaulted women and teenage girls in the early 2000s at his 77 million dollar Manhattan mansion and at another opulent estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Attorney General William Barr has promised the Justice Department he will pursue those who enabled Epstein to carry out the sexual assaults.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 when he arrived at a New Jersey airport on a private jet from Paris, where he sometimes resided.

He had pleaded not guilty and his lawyers were preparing to submit written arguments next month to support claims that the sex trafficking charges were negated by a deal Epstein reached with federal prosecutors more than 10 years ago.

They agreed not to bring charges as he pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution-related charges in Florida, where he served 13 months in jail.

His lawyers said he had committed no crimes since.

- Press Association

More on this topic

GQ editor Dylan Jones: We were ahead of the curve on Me TooGQ editor Dylan Jones: We were ahead of the curve on Me Too

Why directors are hiring ‘intimacy experts’ for sex scenesWhy directors are hiring ‘intimacy experts’ for sex scenes

Diana Rigg says she suffered Me Too moment at hands of ‘powerful’ directorDiana Rigg says she suffered Me Too moment at hands of ‘powerful’ director

I didn’t do this stuff, says R Kelly in first interview since sex chargesI didn’t do this stuff, says R Kelly in first interview since sex charges

Jeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: #MeToo

More in this Section

A person’s genes do not meaningfully predict their sexual behaviour – studyA person’s genes do not meaningfully predict their sexual behaviour – study

Antibiotic resistance ‘could kill humanity before climate change does’Antibiotic resistance ‘could kill humanity before climate change does’

Seven killed as flash flood washes over football matchSeven killed as flash flood washes over football match

Hurricane on track for Florida after strike in CaribbeanHurricane on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean


Lifestyle

They’re the star turn of late summer, but if your blooms are looking lacklustre, Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to perk them upDiva dahlias steal the show

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: There are plans for a pack of anti-democratic zealots to build a huge wall along the Lee

In her book The Lean and Happy Home, Swedish business executive and mum-of-three Eva Jarlsdotter describes her own household as ‘loving but chaotic’ — a phrase that will strike a chord with many peopleLeaning into domestic bliss: How to create a happier home environment

For former Navy diver Muiris Mahon, life as a mature student at University College Cork has been an ‘amazing’ experience. He tells Rowena Walsh whyLessons in living life to the full for UCC's mature students

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »