News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husband

Judge criticises Katie Price as he rules she should pay damages to ex-husband
By Press Association
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 01:25 PM

Former model Katie Price has been criticised by a High Court judge who ruled that she should pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 as a result of misusing private information about his sex life.

Reid, 44, a cage fighter, had sued Price, 41, alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

He said Price had made a series of disclosures about his sex life which led to him being “denigrated in the street”.

Mr Justice Warby ruled on the size of a damages award on Friday after analysing arguments at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

Katie Price was sued by her ex-husband, Alex Reid (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price was sued by her ex-husband, Alex Reid (Steve Parsons/PA)

Another judge had ruled in November that Reid was entitled to damages.

Mr Justice Warby was told that Price was bankrupt.

READ MORE

Judge rules Katie Price should pay ex Alex Reid £25,000 over sex life claims

Barrister Philip Williams, who represented Reid, accepted that any damages award was “potentially academic”.

He indicated that Reid would be in a “line of creditors”.

Mr Justice Warby said Price’s behaviour had been “flagrant, arrogant, high-handed, and inexcusable”.

The judge said Reid’s perception that she had “acted maliciously” was “reasonable”.

He said Reid had suffered distress and was entitled to be compensated.

Mr Williams argued that Price’s “wrongdoing” had “destroyed” Reid’s life.

The judge said that submission was a “rhetorical exaggeration”.

Alex Reid and Katie Price married in Las Vegas in 2010 (Ian West/PA)
Alex Reid and Katie Price married in Las Vegas in 2010 (Ian West/PA)

Mr Justice Warby said Price had “not engaged” in the proceedings for 12 months.

Price married Reid at a ceremony in Las Vegas in February 2010.

The judge heard how the relationship had foundered within a year.

Their divorce had been finalised in March 2012.

Reid first became aware that Price had “obtained explicit and intimate images” of him in late 2009, the judge heard.

He had seen images on her laptop in their kitchen.

Reid had spoken to her and she had promised to delete the images, the judge heard.

He told the judge that he was “absolutely horrified” when he realised in 2013 that Price was holding on to footage of him.

Reid said he found repeated references to his sex life in the media “very demeaning and harassing”.

“He has been mocked and denigrated as a sexual deviant and predator,” said Mr Justice Warby, in a written ruling.

“He has sought counselling for stress and anxiety, which he attributes to (Price’s) disclosures.”

The judge said an “aspect of the harm” derived from “taunts about cross-dressing”.

READ MORE

How coronavirus is affecting countries across Asia

More on this topic

Irish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policyIrish Life says it was entitled to not pay out on slain gangster's life insurance policy

Family of murder victim Cameron Blair eager for sentence hearing to be in Cork after teenager pleads guiltyFamily of murder victim Cameron Blair eager for sentence hearing to be in Cork after teenager pleads guilty

Jogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horsesJogger facing substantial legal costs after losing damages claim over collision with horses

Katie Price waits for damages ruling after being sued by ex-husband Alex ReidKatie Price waits for damages ruling after being sued by ex-husband Alex Reid

Alex ReidKatie PriceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Stock markets recover after turbulent trading in AsiaStock markets recover after turbulent trading in Asia

How coronavirus is affecting countries across AsiaHow coronavirus is affecting countries across Asia

Coronavirus: Latest developments around EuropeCoronavirus: Latest developments around Europe

Nepal cancels spring mountain climbing season due to coronavirusNepal cancels spring mountain climbing season due to coronavirus


Lifestyle

Covid-19 in numbers.COVID-19: 15 facts about the virus that has brought the country to a standstill

An office environment helps us to stay on task throughout the day — so how to you stay focused if you are asked to work from home? Helen O’Callaghan gets expert adviceHow to keep your focus when working from home

Greg Murphy looks at way to minimise your risk of being exposed to the coronavirusTake action: Minimise your risk of being exposed to coronavirus

The government and HSE insist we are prepared for a worst-case scenario of Covid-19. But are their strategies sufficiently robust, asks Neil MichaelVirus crisis: Are we doing enough to contain Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »