News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Judge baulks at rubber-stamping Flynn case dismissal

Judge baulks at rubber-stamping Flynn case dismissal
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 03:10 AM

A US federal judge has said he will not immediately rule on the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss its criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he would instead let outside individuals and groups weigh in with their opinions.

The move suggests Judge Sullivan is not inclined to automatically rubber-stamp the department’s dismissal of the Flynn prosecution.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Michael Flynn before the Justice Department dropped its case against the former national security adviser (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Michael Flynn before the Justice Department dropped its case against the former national security adviser (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential transition period.

But the Justice Department said last week the FBI had no basis to question Mr Flynn in the first place, and that statements he made in the FBI interview were not material to the broader counter-intelligence investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign.

It said dismissing the case was in the interests of justice.

This came after Mr Trump tweeted his support for his former adviser, saying: “What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!”

But the decision must first go through Judge Sullivan, who said in a written order on Tuesday night that “given the current posture of this case” he anticipated “individuals and organisations will seek leave of the court” to file briefs expressing their opinions.

That is a likely reference to the considerable debate the Justice Department’s action has prompted over the past week.

Critics included former president Barack Obama, who reportedly said the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case left him worried the “basic understanding of rule of law is at risk”.

The decision was widely condemned as a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It came even though prosecutors for the past three years had maintained Mr Flynn lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview.

Mr Flynn himself admitted as much, and became a key cooperator for Mr Mueller as he investigated ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Barack ObamaDonald TrumpFBIMichael FlynnRobert MuellerTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'

Babies and mothers among dead as militants storm maternity hospital in KabulBabies and mothers among dead as militants storm maternity hospital in Kabul

London railway worker and mother-of-one died ‘after being spat on by man with Covid-19’London railway worker and mother-of-one died ‘after being spat on by man with Covid-19’

China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truceChina suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce


Lifestyle

From chalk paint effects, transforming tiles and display ideas, Sam Wylie-Harris suggests some quick and clever revamps.6 easy DIY projects to bring new life into your home

From Kate Moss in the Nineties to Angelina Jolie wearing a canary yellow dress, the event has always been full of seriously glamorous looks.13 major fashion moments from Cannes Film Festival history

Working from home might seem like an easier option, but there is plenty to learn about using your place of rest as your place of work.Advice on working at home – from people who do it all the time

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »