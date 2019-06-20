News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Johnson vs Hunt in the battle for Number 10 as Gove narrowly misses out

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Boris Johnson will take on Jeremy Hunt in the battle for Number 10 after a day of drama at Westminster.

Michael Gove was eliminated from the race by just two votes as Conservative MPs balked at the possibility of a bitter contest due to the “personal psychodrama” involving the Environment Secretary and his rival Mr Johnson.

Allies of Mr Hunt had urged MPs to choose the Foreign Secretary to help keep the party together rather than risk a ferocious row between Mr Johnson and Mr Gove.

“Boris and Michael are great candidates but we have seen their personal psychodrama before,” a source said.

There has also been widespread speculation at Westminster that Mr Johnson’s camp would attempt to engineer a way to prevent Mr Gove making the final pair – although the former foreign secretary denied being involved in any “dark arts”.

In the fifth and final round of voting by MPs to whittle the field down to two, Mr Johnson again finished first, with 160 votes.

Mr Hunt regained second place, having lost it to Mr Gove in the fourth round of voting.

He secured 77 votes to get his name on the final ballot paper which will go to around 160,000 Conservative members who will choose the next prime minister.

Mr Gove was eliminated from the contest after receiving 75 votes.

Earlier on Thursday Sajid Javid’s campaign ended after he received just 34 votes in the fourth ballot.

The final outcome of the leadership contest will not be known until the week beginning July 22, with the two remaining candidates taking part in a series of hustings in front of Tory members around the country before the votes are counted.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Michael Gove eliminated in Tory leadership contest

Bitter bust-up of the Brexiteer big guns battling for the Tory crown

Taoiseach: 'Enormous hostility' in EU towards a further extension to Brexit

Tory leadership vote: Michael Gove now second as Sajid Javid is eliminated

Boris JohnsonBrexitDominic RaabMichael GoveRory StewartSajid JavidToryTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

What are the next steps in the Tory leadership race?

Court victory for campaigners over UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Moon and Mars not top priorities for Americans on space programme wishlist

Speedboat death: Jack Shepherd loses appeal against manslaughter conviction


Lifestyle

The history of eyelashes: The tiny hairs that hold huge sway in the beauty industry

Painting found in attic could fetch €150 million

Life in a vacuum: Your guide to choosing vacuum cleaners

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »