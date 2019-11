Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner

Britain will not appoint a new EU commissioner despite demands from Brussels to do so, UK Government has confirmed.

Britain’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow sent a letter to European Commission headquarters on Thursday confirming the decision.

A Government spokesman said: “We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.” Britain’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow sent a letter to the European Commission (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Boris Johnson has repeatedly vowed that he would not appoint a new commissioner despite his failure to take Britain out of the EU by the deadline of October 31.

The incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has twice written to Mr Johnson demanding he provide a nomination to the new commission, in line with its obligations as a member state.