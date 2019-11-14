News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»UK ELECTIONS

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Britain will not appoint a new EU commissioner despite demands from Brussels to do so, UK Government has confirmed.

Britain’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow sent a letter to European Commission headquarters on Thursday confirming the decision.

A Government spokesman said: “We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.”

Britain’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow sent a letter to the European Commission (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)
Britain’s ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow sent a letter to the European Commission (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Boris Johnson has repeatedly vowed that he would not appoint a new commissioner despite his failure to take Britain out of the EU by the deadline of October 31.

The incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has twice written to Mr Johnson demanding he provide a nomination to the new commission, in line with its obligations as a member state.

More on this topic

Immigration would surge under Jeremy Corbyn government, Tories claimImmigration would surge under Jeremy Corbyn government, Tories claim

Sterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fadesSterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fades

Corbyn vows to deliver ‘massive investment’ in Scotland if Labour win electionCorbyn vows to deliver ‘massive investment’ in Scotland if Labour win election

Boris Johnson: Tory majority government will end ‘groundhoggery’ of BrexitBoris Johnson: Tory majority government will end ‘groundhoggery’ of Brexit

Boris JohnsonEuropean CommissionGE2019general electionTim BarrowTOPIC: UK Elections