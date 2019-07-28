News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 10:31 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set up a network of top level committees to try and ensure that Brexit happens by the deadline of October 31.

The Prime Minister spoke with the Cabinet by telephone on Sunday lunchtime to outline the new structure.

Sources said the Prime Minister wanted to improve on the way previous committees operated as he believed they did not move fast enough and were often undermined by parallel structures.

Cabinet agreed that this approach would send a clear message about the Government’s plans to deliver Brexit by the end of October, according to Downing Street.

The Daily Operations Committee will be chaired by Michael Gove (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Daily Operations Committee, chaired by Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, will meet every weekday in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) and will be responsible for overseeing all of the Government’s preparation for leaving, and a possible no-deal exit.

A source said: “Live actions, deadlines and accountability to be on the screens of COBR at every meeting and minutes will be circulated immediately after.”

Mr Gove told the rest of the Cabinet that the committee, known as XO, will “agree actions, make decisions and solve problems, and all with specific deadlines”.

The committee will meet for the first time on Tuesday and a Downing Street source said it was being structured in such a way so that the Treasury would be “a motor for delivering Brexit, not the anchor.”

The Exit, Economy and Trade Committee (ETC) will be chaired by the Prime Minister and meet regularly.

It will “have a broad remit and will handle write rounds”, particularly focused on Britain’s future relationships around the world.

The Exit Strategy committee, known as XS, will meet twice a week and be chaired by the PM.

The XS committee will meet for the first time on Monday, when it will be chaired by Mr Gove in the absence of the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson will chair the following meeting of the committee on Thursday, Downing Street said.

- Press Association

