BREXIT

Johnson says Supreme Court was wrong to block suspension of Parliament

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Boris Johnson has hit out at the Supreme Court for intervening in a political matter at a time of “great national controversy” over Brexit.

The British Prime Minister was forced to cut short a trip to the United Nations in New York to address MPs after the court ruled that his suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Mr Johnson accused Parliament of being “paralysed” and claimed its members were “sabotaging” Brexit negotiations by seeking to thwart his commitment to taking the UK out of the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal.

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons after judges at the Supreme Court ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament was unlawful (PA)
And he dared opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence or back a general election in order to “finally face the day of reckoning with the voters”.

Mr Johnson was humiliated by Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment which overturned his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14.

The Prime Minister said it was “absolutely no disrespect to the judiciary to say I thought the court was wrong” to pronounce on a “political question at a time of great national controversy”.

Claiming that MPs were trying to prevent Brexit entirely, he said: “The people at home know that this Parliament will keep delaying, it will keep sabotaging the negotiations because they don’t want a deal.”

In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeated his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

“After yesterday’s ruling the Prime Minister should have done the honourable thing and resigned,” he said.- Press Association

