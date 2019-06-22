News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Johnson refuses to talk about police being called to his home

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to answer questions about police being called to his flat.

Speaking during a leadership hustings in Birmingham in the race to win the Tory crown and be next Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t think they want to hear about that kind of thing.”

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings at the ICC in Birmingham (PA).
The hustings event came a day after it emerged that officers were called to the London home Mr Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.

When asked by hustings moderator Iain Dale whether a person’s private life has any bearing on someone’s ability to discharge the office of Prime Minister, the crowd booed and Mr Johnson said: “Don’t boo the great man.”

I don't think they want to hear about that kind of thing

Mr Johnson added: “I’ve tried to give my answer pretty exhaustively.

“I think what people want to know is whether I have the determination and the courage to deliver on the commitments that I’m making and it will need a lot of grit right now.”

Mr Johnson said: “People are entitled to ask about me and my determination, my character and what I want to do for the country.

“Let me just tell you that when I make a promise in politics, about what I’m going to do, I keep that promise and I deliver.”

Mr Dale told Mr Johnson he was “completely avoiding” the question.

- Press Association

TOPIC: UK

