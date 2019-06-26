News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Johnson refuses to rule out suspending UK Parliament to force through Brexit

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:50 PM

Boris Johnson has declined to rule out the option of suspending the UK's Parliament in order to force through Brexit.

The Tory leadership front runner insisted he was “not attracted” to the idea of “proroguing” Parliament, saying he wanted deliver Brexit as a “proud representative democracy”.

But appearing at the party’s digital hustings, he warned that it was essential that MPs finally acted on the 2016 referendum result and took Britain out of the EU.

“I think our colleagues really are starting to come together,” he said.

“They are thinking about this in a very mature and sober way. I am not attracted to archaic devices like proroguing.

I am not necessarily convinced that Parliament can sort out the problem that Parliament has helped to create

“Let’s get this thing done as a proud representative democracy that asked the people of this country a question, that received a very clear answer, that promised faithfully to put that answer into effect and now we have got to do it.”

At the same time Mr Johnson rejected the idea he could cancel MPs’ summer break so they could sit throughout August to try to resolve the  deadlock, suggesting the solution did not lie at Westminster.

“I am not necessarily convinced that Parliament can sort out the problem that Parliament has helped to create,” he said.

“Perhaps more sittings of Parliament is not what we want.”

