John Kerry will not run for US presidency, former Secretary of State confirms

Former US Secretary of State and the Democratic nominee for President in 2004, John Kerry, has ruled out putting his hat in the ring for the next Presidential race.

The 75-year-old Colorado born Senator, who failed to overcome the challenge of George W Bush to become President fifteen years ago, said he had given the proposition some thought.

"I was giving it thought at a time when Joe Biden hadn't made up his mind, I wasn't in a rush to have to get into the race then", he said.

"I'm delighted he's in the race as he and I are old friends. I'm hopeful that we're going to wind up with a nominee who will resoundingly be able to help lead the country in a better direction."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sky News Mr Kerry said "what kind of Brexit' we will have is "obviously very much up for grabs."

"But clearly Ireland's border challenge in the north has got to be understood by people. We do not want to see the restoration of a hard border, and that conscribes what the options are."

Speaking at the Ocean Summit in Cork he declined to speculate on the Tory Leadership race but admitted he had worked well with Boris Johnson.

"I know Boris [Johnson], Boris and I worked together. I enjoyed his company and we worked effectively, but I don't want to get into the mix of hypotheticals.”

Meanwhile, also speaking in Cork Tanaiste Simon Coveney refused to be drawn on the Tory leadership race.

"It has been going on for a while now. But we are going to stay out ofthis debate - this is for the Conservative Party and for British politics to decide."

We have always been very careful during the Brexit negotiations to stay out of internal British debate."

"Depending on who the next Prime Minister is, of course we will work with that person to try to bring an end to the uncertainty in a way that recognises the Irish and EU concerns. We will work with whoever the British Prime Minister is."