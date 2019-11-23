John Bolton returns to Twitter amid claim White House locked him out of account

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says he has regained control of his personal Twitter account from the White House.

Mr Bolton claimed the White House refused to provide him access to the account after he resigned, a charge President Donald Trump has rejected.

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned........ — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come..... — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Mr Bolton’s actions and words are being closely followed in the House impeachment inquiry. He has declined to give evidence unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House’s wishes.

Mr Bolton issued a series of tweets that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to “stay tuned”.

A third tweet accused the White House of refusing to return access to the account, asking: “Out of fear of what I may say?”

Re: speaking up -- since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Finally, Mr Bolton thanked Twitter for “standing by their community standards” and “rightfully returning control”.