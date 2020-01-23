News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
John Bercow ‘has bullying complaint filed against him by former top official’

By Press Association
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 07:42 AM

A formal bullying complaint has reportedly been filed against former Commons speaker John Bercow by a peer who served as his most senior official.

Robert Rogers, who was Clerk of the House, has handed a dossier of allegations to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, according to The Times.

Mr Bercow dismissed the claims as having come at a “curious” time, with suggestions that he may be in line for a peerage.

The document is said to accuse Mr Bercow of having bullied and humiliated staff, including using inappropriate language.

Mr Bercow has consistently denied allegations of bullying from former members of staff in the past.

In a statement today, he said: “During the five years that we worked together, Lord Lisvane [Robert Rogers] had ample opportunity to raise any accusations of bullying with me.

“At no stage did he do so, even though he became Clerk of the House – the most senior official.

The timing of this intervention is curious

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has reportedly been lining up Mr Bercow, who was a Tory MP before becoming speaker, for a peerage.

But there have been suggestions that Downing Street could hamper the move, with the British Prime Minister’s official spokesman highlighting a “long-standing convention” that opposition leaders nominate individuals form their own parties.

Mr Bercow left the speaker’s chair on October 31 and has been replaced by Lindsay Hoyle.

