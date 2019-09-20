News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
John Bercow apologises for failing to declare company on MPs’ register

By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 05:10 PM

John Bercow has apologised for failing to declare a company on the British MPs’ register of interests.

The outgoing Commons Speaker wrote to the UK's Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards saying he was “not aware” that he had to declare Fedhead on the register.

He explained to Kathryn Stone that he was registering the firm late because of an “inadvertent error and no money is involved”.

Little information is known about the firm but, with Mr Bercow being a tennis enthusiast, the name is likely to be a reference to Roger Federer’s fanbase.

Companies House does not give the nature of the business, but does list Mr Bercow as a director, along with his wife Sally.

The firm was incorporated on May 16, but Mr Bercow said he “immediately declared” it on September 5 when the matter was brought to his attention.

I apologise unreservedly for my initial failure to declare. Clearly there was no intention on my part to mislead in any way and I hope this letter straightens the record

“I have always prided myself on being fully compliant with the rules on the registration of interests,” he wrote.

“It was brought to my attention that I should have declared the firm of Fedhead. It was an inadvertent error and no money is involved. I immediately declared on September 5.

“I apologise unreservedly for my initial failure to declare. Clearly there was no intention on my part to mislead in any way and I hope this letter straightens the record.”

A spokeswoman for Mr Bercow said no complaint had been made.

The Speaker is standing down from the post on October 31, the current Brexit deadline, and will also resign as the MP for Buckingham.

- Press Association

