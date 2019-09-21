News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Joe Kennedy III announces run for US senate

By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 03:24 PM

US congressman Joe Kennedy III has announced he is running for the senate.

The Massachusetts Democrat – a grandson of Robert F Kennedy – formally announced his campaign on Saturday in an email before a launch event in East Boston.

This is where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of Robert F Kennedy (AP)
He is the first member of America’s most famous political dynasty to run for the senate since his great-uncle Edward M Kennedy did so in 1962, a year before his great-uncle John F Kennedy’s assassination.

The 38-year-old will face 73-year-old incumbent senator Edward Markey in next year’s primary.

- Press Association

