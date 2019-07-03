News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Joe Biden trailing Pete Buttigieg in fundraising for Democratic primary race

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 05:43 PM

Joe Biden has reported that he raised 21.5 million US dollars for his presidential campaign in the second quarter.

That has the former vice president trailing Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who was virtually unknown a few months ago.

Mr Biden’s campaign announced his second quarter fundraising total on Wednesday.

Mr Buttigieg, widely known as Mayor Pete, reported taking in 24.8 million US dollars for the quarter, three million US dollars more than Mr Biden, who was vice president to Barack Obama.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he raised 18 million US dollars.

Reports to the Federal Election Commission are due on July 15.

The numbers will be an indicator of the health of the candidates’ campaigns.

Most White House contenders have not revealed their fundraising numbers.

- Press Association

More on this topic

US government report finds ‘serious overcrowding’ in border facilities

US mother allegedly kills 12-year-old son she tried to drown when he was a baby

US ambassador pledges to build bonds with Ireland

Incoming White House press secretary bruised in scuffle with North Korean guards

2020Bernie SandersJoe BidenPete ButtigiegTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Survivors in blaze that killed 14 on board Russian navy’s deep sea research vessel

Rahul Gandhi quits as India’s Congress party president in wake of poll defeat

Amsterdam announces consultation on future of its red light district

Sex abuse ‘lies’ accused repeats claims he was raped by Jimmy Savile


Lifestyle

7 essential pieces of camping kit for your next outdoor adventure

Aperol at 100: How an Italian apéritif became the unofficial taste of summer

Video: This is how you can help the environment on a stand up paddleboard

Can a stay on a desert island in Indonesia really tame your stress levels?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »