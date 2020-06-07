News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Joe Biden to meet George Floyd’s family before funeral

Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Former vice president Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd, and will provide a video message for Mr Floyd’s funeral service.

A Biden aide described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Mr Biden expects to give the family his condolences, said the aide.

The casket of George Floyd (Ed Clemente/The Fayetteville Observer/AP)
Funeral services on Monday will follow a six-hour viewing for Mr Floyd, who was raised in Houston. Burial is set for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Mr Floyd died after a police officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and was pleading for air.

His death has sparked days of protest around the US and led to a national discussion of police treatment of African Americans and institutional racism.


