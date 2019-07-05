News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Joe Biden hints at picking woman for VP role if he wins 2020 nomination

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 01:15 PM

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has said it would be “great” to have a female vice president.

However, Mr Biden, who served in that role under Barack Obama, would not say whether he would pick Senator Kamala Harris for the role if he is nominated for the White House.

Ms Harris, herself a candidate for the presidency, clashed with Mr Biden during the first debates of the Democratic primary contest that will determine Donald Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election.

Senator Bernie Sanders stands between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the debate (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Senator Bernie Sanders stands between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the debate (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

In an interview aired on Friday on CNN, Mr Biden said, “I think it helps having a woman on the ticket.”

Mr Biden was asked whether it might be Ms Harris, who confronted him at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over his stance on bussing in the 1970s.

Mr Biden said he was not going to get into specifics because “I don’t even have the nomination”.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Ms Harris surged in polls after the debate confrontation.

She criticised Mr Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to bussing students to school during the 1970s.

Bussing was seen as a way of overcoming racial divides in education.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Joe Biden trailing Pete Buttigieg in fundraising for Democratic primary race

US government report finds ‘serious overcrowding’ in border facilities

US mother allegedly kills 12-year-old son she tried to drown when he was a baby

US ambassador pledges to build bonds with Ireland

2020Joe BidenKamala HarrisTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Italian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaign

Donald Trump says US army ‘took over airports’ in 1775 during Revolutionary War

Boris Johnson denies claims No 10 withheld intelligence details from him

Swedish woman arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing terrorist offence


Lifestyle

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Summer lovin': Danger of getting an STI during festival season

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »