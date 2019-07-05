Joe Biden hints at picking woman for VP role if he wins 2020 nomination

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has said it would be “great” to have a female vice president.

However, Mr Biden, who served in that role under Barack Obama, would not say whether he would pick Senator Kamala Harris for the role if he is nominated for the White House.

Ms Harris, herself a candidate for the presidency, clashed with Mr Biden during the first debates of the Democratic primary contest that will determine Donald Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election. Senator Bernie Sanders stands between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the debate (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

In an interview aired on Friday on CNN, Mr Biden said, “I think it helps having a woman on the ticket.”

Mr Biden was asked whether it might be Ms Harris, who confronted him at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over his stance on bussing in the 1970s.

Mr Biden said he was not going to get into specifics because “I don’t even have the nomination”. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Ms Harris surged in polls after the debate confrontation.

She criticised Mr Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to bussing students to school during the 1970s.

Bussing was seen as a way of overcoming racial divides in education.

- Press Association