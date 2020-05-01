Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation from former staffer

Joe Biden has denied a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is “not true”.

“This never happened,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Friday.

The statement is Mr Biden’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

He was to appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidency is expected to duel with Donald Trump for the keys to the White House in November.

Mr Biden served as vice-president to Barack Obama.