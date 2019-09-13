News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debate

By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 02:54 PM

Joe Biden parried attack after attack from liberal rivals on everything from health care to immigration in a debate that showcased profound ideological divides between the Democratic Party’s moderate and progressive wings.

The prime-time debate also elevated several struggling candidates, giving them a chance to introduce themselves to millions of Americans who are just beginning to follow the race.

Mr Biden dominated significant parts of the evening, responding strongly when the liberal senators who are his closet rivals, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, assailed him and his policies.

I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good bad and indifferent

Unlike prior debates, where Mr Biden struggled for words and seemed surprised by criticism from fellow Democrats, he largely delivered crisp, aggressive responses.

He called Mr Sanders “a socialist”, a label that could remind voters of the senator’s embrace of democratic socialism.

And Mr Biden slapped at Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax.

A two-term vice president under Barack Obama, Mr Biden unequivocally defended his former boss, who came under criticism from some candidates for deporting immigrants and not going far enough on health care reform.

“I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good bad and indifferent,” Mr Biden declared.

His vulnerabilities surfaced, however, in the final minutes of the debate, when he was pressed on a decades-old statement regarding school integration.

Barack Obama (Jeff J. Mitchell/AP)
Barack Obama (Jeff J. Mitchell/AP)

Mr Biden rambled in talking about his support of teachers, the lack of resources for educators and at one point seemed to encourage parents to play records for their children to expand their vocabulary before changing the subject to Latin America.

“That’s quite a lot,” quipped Julian Castro, the former housing secretary who was Mr Biden’s frequent foe during the debate.

The candidates debated with polls showing a strong majority of voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under the first-term president’s leadership.

But nine months into their nomination fight, divided Democrats have yet to answer fundamental questions about who or what the party stands for beyond simply opposing President Donald Trump.

The party’s 2020 class, once featuring two dozen candidates, has essentially been cut in half by party rules requiring higher polling and fundraising standards.

Just 10 candidates qualified for Thursday’s affair, though more than that have qualified for next month’s round.

Those in the second tier, after Mr Biden, Ms Warren and Mr Sanders, are under increasing pressure to break out of the pack.

They all assailed Mr Trump.

New Jersey senator Cory Booker called Mr Trump a racist.

Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke called him a white supremacist.

Kamala Harris, a California senator, said Mr Trump’s hateful social media messages provided “the ammunition” for recent mass shootings.

“President Trump, you have spent the last two-and-a-half years full time trying to sow hate and vision among us, and that’s why we’ve gotten nothing done,” Ms Harris charged.

In addition to Mr Trump, Mr Biden’s rivals also turned against Mr Obama’s legacy at times as they sought to undermine the former vice president’s experience.

Mr Sanders insisted that Mr Biden bears responsibility for millions of Americans going bankrupt under the “Obamacare” health care system.

Mr Castro raised questions about the Obama-Biden record on immigration, particularly the number of deportations that took place.

Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?

Mr Castro, a 44-year-old Texan, appeared to touch on concerns about Mr Biden’s age when he accused the former vice president of forgetting a detail about his own health care plan.

At 76, Mr Biden would be the oldest president ever elected to a first term.

The winner of the primary contest will likely face Donald Trump in next year’s election (Evan Vucci/AP)
The winner of the primary contest will likely face Donald Trump in next year’s election (Evan Vucci/AP)

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” an incredulous Mr Castro asked, challenging Biden on health care.

“I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that you have to buy in and now you’re forgetting that.”

He added: “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

- Press Association

