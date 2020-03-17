News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Joe Biden declared winner of Washington state

Joe Biden declared winner of Washington state
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 01:28 AM

Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week’s Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, giving him victories in five out of six states that voted last Tuesday.

After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice president on Monday morning held a small lead over Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, which later in the day became insurmountable.

Washington was a state Mr Sanders had been hoping to win. In 2016, he won more than two-thirds of the delegates from the Washington caucuses over Hillary Clinton.

Mr Biden won four other states last Tuesday: Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan and Idaho. Mr Sanders won North Dakota.

In Washington, Democrats used the vote-by-mail presidential primary — moved up this year from May — for the first time to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.

Four states — Arizona, Ohio, Illinois and Florida — are scheduled to hold primaries on Tuesday.

This comes after a judge in Ohio denied a request to delay that state’s election over concerns of disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio’s governor and secretary of state had supported the lawsuit by voters seeking a delay in the primary until June 2, in hope the outbreak subsides by then.

With the ruling, Ohio joins Arizona, Florida and Illinois in proceeding with their presidential primaries.

Officials in the states say they are making preparations to ensure the safety of voters, even as concerns mount that there will not be enough poll workers in some precincts and voters will be confused after polling booths in nursing homes were moved to other locations.

Elsewhere, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

Democratic primaryJoe BidenSandersWashingtonTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

250,000 will die in UK unless stricter virus measures are adopted, warn scientists250,000 will die in UK unless stricter virus measures are adopted, warn scientists

Minister discusses possibility of postponing UK schools’ summer exams to SeptemberMinister discusses possibility of postponing UK schools’ summer exams to September

US tells older people to stay home and all ages to avoid crowdsUS tells older people to stay home and all ages to avoid crowds

England's Chief medical officer defends UK's Covid-19 testingEngland's Chief medical officer defends UK's Covid-19 testing


Lifestyle

Amid the greater upheaval in Irish society brought on by Covid-19 containment efforts, the country's musicians and music facilitators are using their creativity and ingenuity to keep spirits up for people in self-isolation, streaming live gigs and at-home performances across of social, video and audio platforms.Irish musicians and DJs take to stage with online gigs

The best of Irish and Polish traditions were celebrated as super-stylish bride and groom Aleksandra Kowalczuk and Donogh Roche exchanged vows recently.Wedding of the Week: Saying 'I do' at chic Cork celebration

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

As National Tree Week approaches, plant experts share fact and folklore with Rita de Brún.Paying tribute to our trees

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »