News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jimmy Carter taken to hospital with urinary tract infection

Jimmy Carter taken to hospital with urinary tract infection
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 06:46 AM

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been admitted to hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for the Carter Centre, said the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre in Americus, Georgia, over the weekend.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” she added.

Mr Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to have hip replacement surgery.

Then on October 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still travelled to Nashville to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly after.

He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly treated in hospital.

Last Wednesday, Mr Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Jimmy Carter

More in this Section

Porpoise calves exposed to neurotoxic PCBs ‘through mothers’ milk’Porpoise calves exposed to neurotoxic PCBs ‘through mothers’ milk’

Donald Trump flies into UK for Nato summitDonald Trump flies into UK for Nato summit

Duke of York’s accuser 'horrified and ashamed' after alleged sex with AndrewDuke of York’s accuser 'horrified and ashamed' after alleged sex with Andrew

Manhunt after boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run outside Essex schoolManhunt after boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run outside Essex school


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »