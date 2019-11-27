News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:04 PM

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been released from hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter Centre spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said that the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover”.

The Carter Centre has said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls.

A spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

Jimmy Carter

