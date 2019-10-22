News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jimmy Carter in hospital after fall at home

Jimmy Carter in hospital after fall at home
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 01:05 PM

Former US president Jimmy Carter is in hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Georgia.

Carter Centre spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Mr Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. He fell again earlier this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, travelled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Mr Carter is the oldest living former president in US history.

He and his wife, 91-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.

