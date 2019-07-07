News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73 years of marriage

Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 10:55 PM

Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary.

The Carters are approaching George HW Bush and Barbara Bush as the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

They married on July 7 1946 in a Methodist church in their home town of Plains, Georgia, when he was 21 and she was 18.

Mr and Mrs Bush wed on January 6 1945.

They had been married 73 years and 111 days when Mrs Bush died in April 2018.

The Carters have three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Mr Carter, a Democrat, was president from 1977 to 1981. He is 94.

- Press Association

