Jet fuel lands on school playground near Los Angeles

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto a school playground where children were outside, fire officials have said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters assessed 17 children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries, and none needed to be taken to a hospital.

There were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement that the incident happened at Park Avenue Elementary just before noon.

“Students and staff were on the playground at the time and may have been sprayed by fuel or inhaled fumes,” the district said.

Paramedics were immediately called to treat anyone complaining of “skin irritation or breathing problems”, it said.

The district’s environmental health and safety office also responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 heading to Shanghai, China, declared an emergency after leaving Los Angeles International Airport, returned and landed without incident.

News footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school.

It is located about 13 miles east of Los Angeles.

