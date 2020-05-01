News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jerusalem’s Muslims pray outside in small groups during Ramadan

Friday, May 01, 2020 - 04:12 PM

Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place.

The restrictions include a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

Prayers at Jerusalem’s world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month.

Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Muslim men pray in east Jerusalem (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have both imposed sweeping lockdowns.

Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen.

But the ban on large gatherings remains in place.


