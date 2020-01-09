News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jeremy Irons to head jury at Berlin Film Festival

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 02:50 PM

British actor Jeremy Irons will head the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Irons will be jury president at the festival’s 70th edition, running from February 20 to March 1, organisers said.

Other members of the jury have not yet been named.

Irons’s screen and stage career started in the 1970s.

He won a best actor Oscar in 1991 for his role in Reversal Of Fortune, and had acclaimed performances in films including The French Lieutenant’s Woman and The Mission.

Irons said he was taking on the festival role “with feelings of great pleasure and not inconsiderable honour”.

