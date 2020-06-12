News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jeremy Corbyn: There is a case for taking down some statues

The former labour stated that there was 'need for a recalibration in our society to teach history as it really happened and what the nature of slavery and colonialism and European expansion was. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 07:30 PM

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said “there is a case for taking down some statues” as he argued for more education on the Uk's colonialist past.

Speaking to at a Black Lives Matter protest on Highbury Fields in north London, he said there was a “need for a recalibration in our society to teach history as it really happened and what the nature of slavery and colonialism and European expansion was”.

Mr Corbyn added: “I think this is a movement that will actually have profound effects in the future, coupled with the inequalities that have been exposed by the corona crisis.” 

Commenting on recent scrutiny of statues of controversial historical figures, he said: “We have to look at our own history, it isn’t just about monuments and street names, it’s about the way our children are taught in schools and what they understand of what colonialism was about and how people like Cecil Rhodes and others made their money.” 

Asked if statues should be removed, Mr Corbyn said: “Yes I think there is a case for taking down some statues for sure, but I do think there needs to be a debate about it and that can be a good thing.”

TOPIC: Black Lives Matter

