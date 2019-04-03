NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jeremy Corbyn ‘shocked’ after soldiers used his picture as a target

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 06:57 PM

Jeremy Corbyn said he was “shocked” that paratroopers in Afghanistan used an image of his face for target practice.

The UK Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation into the conduct of the personnel from 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, who were filmed in Kabul shooting at a picture of the UK Labour leader.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’m shocked, obviously, that this sort of thing has happened.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for an inquiry (Commons/PA)

“I hope the Ministry of Defence will conduct an inquiry into it and find out what was going on and who did that.”

- Press Association

