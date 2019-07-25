News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election

Jeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 08:51 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has called for a general election as he claimed new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no plan” to tackle Britain’s problems.

The Labour leader claimed the new Conservative Government has “the most hard right-wing Cabinet I have ever seen”.

He was speaking to cheering supporters at a rally in Parliament Square in London on Thursday – Mr Johnson’s first full day in office.

Mr Corbyn said: “In reality the vote we need is the vote of the people, both to reject Brexit and to elect a Labour government for the future.

“For all the arm-waving bluster of the Prime Minister this morning, what came out of it very, very clearly is this: There is no plan to deal with Brexit, there is no plan to deal with the crisis in public services all across Britain.

“There is no plan to deal with the climate emergency that this country and our planet absolutely faces.”

Mr Corbyn used his speech to unveil a series of pledges to the country he said Labour would honour if it forms the next government (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mr Corbyn used his speech to unveil a series of pledges to the country he said Labour would honour if it forms the next government (Victoria Jones/PA)

He claimed the new Government believes in tax giveaways for the richest members of society and the big corporations.

He dismissed the idea of special trade deals with the US, saying President Donald Trump is “totally about” America first.

He also said: “Despite his denials today I firmly believe the US administration would insist on access to our health market, as they call it, in reality it is our NHS.”

He urged people to register to vote and praised grassroots activists for the work they do in spreading Labour’s message.

He also launched a series of pledges to the country if Labour wins the next general election, including increased funding for the NHS, a real living wage of £10 an hour, and no increase in income tax or national insurance for 95% of people.

There were also promises of a green industrial revolution, free school meals for primary school children, as well as a vow to keep the winter fuel allowance, free TV licences and bus passes for pensioners.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

More on this topic

Johnson clashes with Brussels on first full day as PMJohnson clashes with Brussels on first full day as PM

Boris Johnson’s Brexit stance unacceptable, says EU’s Barnier after UK PM’s speechBoris Johnson’s Brexit stance unacceptable, says EU’s Barnier after UK PM’s speech

Johnson urges Brussels to drop its opposition to new Brexit dealJohnson urges Brussels to drop its opposition to new Brexit deal

Boris Johnson pledges to make Britian 'greatest place on earth' by 2050Boris Johnson pledges to make Britian 'greatest place on earth' by 2050

Jeremy CorbynLabourTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

Europeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets recordsEuropeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets records

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

More could be charged in R Kelly case, court toldMore could be charged in R Kelly case, court told

Tech firm forum agrees to collaborate online response to terror attacksTech firm forum agrees to collaborate online response to terror attacks


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »