Jeremy Corbyn: I’m ready to take on Boris Johnson in general election

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “not in the slightest” bit worried about going up against Boris Johnson in a general election in the UK.

Britain's Labour leader said the party has most candidates selected in marginal constituencies and a “summer campaign plan” is in place.

Mr Corbyn said Labour also has many policy announcements ready.

Asked if he was worried about competing with Mr Johnson at the next election, Mr Corbyn told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “Not in the slightest. We’ll go out there and we’ll make our case.

“I don’t get involved in personal abuse, I don’t make any personal abuse, I don’t do personal, as far as I’m concerned the issues are too serious.”

Fundamentally it's about reducing inequality in Britain and about investing in good quality sustainable jobs for the future through the Green Energy Revolution

He added: “I’ve got my summer campaign plan in place, we’ve got most of our candidates selected in all our marginal constituencies.

“We have many other policy announcements in place, particularly the ones on the Green Industrial Revolution and the Green New Deal that we’re putting forward, and working out more details on our health and social care policies.

“But fundamentally it’s about reducing inequality in Britain and about investing in good quality sustainable jobs for the future through the Green Energy Revolution.”

