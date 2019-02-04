NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jeremy Corbyn congratulates newly-elected Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Jeremy Corbyn has congratulated the Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her election to Congress as the pair held “wide-reaching” talks in a telephone call on Sunday evening.

The Labour leader said it was “great” to hear how the 29-year-old former Bernie Sanders organiser was “challenging the status quo”.

It is understood the pair spoke for 45 minutes and discussed the US government shutdown and their joint condemnation of Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall at the Mexican border.

They also spoke about public services, climate change, tax and migration.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in the midterms last year, shocked many in New York politics when she came out of nowhere to defeat 10-term representative Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic congressional primary.

Following the telephone call on Sunday, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first-hand how she’s challenging the status quo.

“Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez replied: “It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn!

“Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad.”

- Press Association


