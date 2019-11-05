Jeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

Jeremy Corbyn has called on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for suggesting Grenfell victims should have used “common sense” and ignored fire service guidance not to leave the burning tower block.

Speaking on LBC about the public inquiry report into the blaze, Mr Rees-Mogg discussed London Fire Brigade’s “stay-put” policy, which the report said cost lives.

The UK Commons leader said on Monday: “If you just ignore what you’re told and leave you are so much safer.

“I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building.

“It just seems the common sense thing to do, and it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”

The UK Labour leader said Mr Rees-Mogg should apologise for the “crass and insensitive comments immediately”.

Mr Corbyn said: “What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense?

“People were terrified, many died trying to escape.”

His sentiments were echoed by shadow housing minister, Sarah Jones.

She said: “These are appalling comments.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg should retract them and apologise immediately.

“Statements like this just go to show how out of touch the Tories are and are a glaring admission of their failure to act in the interest of the Grenfell victims and their families.”