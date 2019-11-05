News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

Jeremy Corbyn calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Jeremy Corbyn has called on Jacob Rees-Mogg to apologise for suggesting Grenfell victims should have used “common sense” and ignored fire service guidance not to leave the burning tower block.

Speaking on LBC about the public inquiry report into the blaze, Mr Rees-Mogg discussed London Fire Brigade’s “stay-put” policy, which the report said cost lives.

The UK Commons leader said on Monday: “If you just ignore what you’re told and leave you are so much safer.

“I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building.

“It just seems the common sense thing to do, and it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”

The UK Labour leader said Mr Rees-Mogg should apologise for the “crass and insensitive comments immediately”.

Mr Corbyn said: “What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense?

“People were terrified, many died trying to escape.”

His sentiments were echoed by shadow housing minister, Sarah Jones.

She said: “These are appalling comments.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg should retract them and apologise immediately.

“Statements like this just go to show how out of touch the Tories are and are a glaring admission of their failure to act in the interest of the Grenfell victims and their families.”

READ MORE

Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand

More on this topic

Jacob Rees-Mogg apologises for Grenfell ‘common sense’ commentsJacob Rees-Mogg apologises for Grenfell ‘common sense’ comments

Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower demand ‘never again’Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower demand ‘never again’

Grenfell victims’ families say fire brigade bosses 'should be prosecuted'Grenfell victims’ families say fire brigade bosses 'should be prosecuted'

Grenfell groups welcome report on ‘gravely inadequate’ fire brigade preparationGrenfell groups welcome report on ‘gravely inadequate’ fire brigade preparation

GrenfellJacob Rees-MoggJeremy CorbynLBCLondon Fire BrigadeTOPIC: Grenfell Tower

More in this Section

Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New ZealandMan on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand

Ex-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic processEx-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic process

Xi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protestsXi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protests

Trump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealingTrump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealing


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »