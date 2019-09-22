News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jeremy Corbyn aide resigns in a blow to the Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn aide resigns in a blow to the Labour Party
By Press Association
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 09:53 AM

One of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest aides has reportedly resigned, issuing a warning that the Labour leader will not win the next general election.

Andrew Fisher, head of policy and the author of the party’s last manifesto, is said to have walked out last Saturday.

The Sunday Times reports he denounced Mr Corbyn’s team for their “lack of professionalism, competence and human decency” in a memo seen by the paper.

Jeremy Corbyn is said to be feeling the pressure, as his party gathers in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn is said to be feeling the pressure, as his party gathers in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He also said he was sick of the “blizzard of lies and excuses”, and claimed a “class war” had gripped the upper echelons of the party.

His resignation will be a significant blow to 70-year-old Mr Corbyn, who, it is claimed, may also stand down because he feels under “incredible pressure”.

A Labour source said: “We don’t comment on staffing matters.”

- Press Association

Andrew FisherJeremy CorbynLabourLabour conference

More in this Section

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change actionYouth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

Father who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing betterFather who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing better

Jeremy Corbyn under fire over Labour Brexit policyJeremy Corbyn under fire over Labour Brexit policy

Trump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing stormTrump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing storm


Lifestyle

Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing, University of Limerick Hospitals Group and National Sepsis TeamWorking Life: Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »