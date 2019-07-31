Jeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rules

A US federal judge has set a tentative trial date next year for the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Richard M. Berman said on Wednesday that June 2020 is the earliest Epstein will stand trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein’s defence lawyers asked the judge for additional time to review what they described as one million pages of discovery in the complex case. Curtroom sketch of Judge Richard M. Berman (Aggie Kenny/AP)

They asked for a trial date after Labour Day in 2020.

Prosecutors said there is a public interest in resolving the case earlier than that.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to charges he abused dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida.

He is being held without bail in a Manhattan jail.

- Press Association