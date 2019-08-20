News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jeffrey Epstein signed will two days before death, records show

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 06:51 AM

Jeffrey Epstein signed a will just two days before he killed himself in the Manhattan federal jail, new court records show, opening a new legal front in what could be a years-long battle over the financier’s fortune.

Court papers filed last week in the US Virgin Islands list no details of beneficiaries but put the estate at more than $577m, including more than $56m in cash.

The existence of the will, first reported by the New York Post, raised new questions about Epstein’s final days inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

His signing of the document foreshadowed his August 10 suicide, a jailhouse death that has prompted multiple federal inquiries and cast a harsh light on staffing shortages at the Manhattan facility.

Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
On Monday, prosecutors moved to dismiss the indictment against Epstein but said they were considering whether to charge others with facilitating his alleged abuse of dozens of girls.

The filing of the will, meanwhile, had been closely followed by lawyers representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein years ago when they were teenagers and recruited into his residences to provide him massages.

Several lawyers vowed to go after his assets even if the will had named beneficiaries, as Epstein’s death means there will be no trial on the criminal charges against him.

“Give his entire estate to his victims. It is the only justice they can get,” one of those lawyers, Lisa Bloom, wrote in an email. “And they deserve it. And on behalf of the Epstein victims I represent, I intend to fight for it.”

Former federal prosecutor David S Weinstein, who is now in private practice in Miami but not involved in the Epstein case, said states and US territories have certain time frames within which to make a claim against someone’s estate.

“There are certainly going to be a lot of lawyers involved,” he said. “It’s not going to be over any time soon.”

A hedge fund manager who hobnobbed with the rich and famous, Epstein owned a Caribbean island, homes in Paris and New York City, a New Mexico ranch and a fleet of high-price cars.

He had more than 112 million US dollars (£92 million) worth of equities, according to the will, and nearly 200 million dollars (£165 million) in “hedge funds & private equity investments”.

Give his entire estate to his victims. It is the only justice they can get

Among the properties that will be subject to appraisal and valuation are his collection of fine arts, antiques and other collectables.

As part of his 2008 plea deal to Florida state charges, Epstein made undisclosed financial settlements with dozens of his victims.

It is unclear how those settlements might affect any new claims made on his estate.

William Blum, a lawyer for Epstein’s estate, said in a statement to The Associated Press that any debts or claims against the estate will be “fairly administered”.

He said the document was Epstein’s original last will.

- Press Association

