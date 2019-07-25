Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trial

Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell in the US federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, sources say.

The source said on Thursday that it was not clear whether bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault.

The financier was treated and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City.

There was no immediate response from jail officials and one of Epstein’s lawyers.

A judge has denied bail to Epstein, ruling that he poses a danger to the public.

Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14 and has pleaded not guilty.

- Press Association